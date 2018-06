Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the face in Central City early Monday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of LaSalle Street. Officers arriving at the scene found a woman with a gunshot wound to the upper lip.

Paramedics transported the woman to a local hospital.

The NOPD has not released any additional details about the shooting at this time.

