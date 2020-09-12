Woman shot several times found dead in car in New Orleans

Juan Barnes, a member of NOPD's Public Affairs Division, said the shooting was being investigated as a homicide.

NEW ORLEANS — Shot several times, a woman was found dead in a car in New Orleans late Tuesday night, a police spokesperson said.

Officers with the New Orleans Police Department's Third District were sent to the scene, they found the victim in the car's driver seat. She didn't respond.

With several gunshot wounds, the victim was declared dead at the scene.

"We are working a homicide in the 6000 block of Music Street," Barnes said. " A female victim was pronounced dead. The incident was reported around 11:54 p.m. No additional information is currently available."

Another woman was found shot to death in her car in NOPD's jurisdiction 12 days before, on Nov. 27. She was also found with several gunshot wounds. Police said the car was moving when she was shot to death on the West Bank Expressway.

As‌ ‌NOPD‌ ‌homicide‌ ‌investigators‌ ‌continue‌ ‌the‌ ‌process‌ ‌of‌ ‌looking‌ ‌for‌ ‌clues‌ ‌at‌ ‌the‌ ‌scene‌ ‌and‌ ‌talking‌ ‌to‌ ‌people‌ ‌who‌ ‌may‌ ‌have‌ ‌known,‌ ‌seen‌ ‌or‌ ‌heard‌ ‌anything‌ ‌to‌ ‌find‌ ‌out‌ ‌who‌ ‌killed‌ ‌the‌ ‌victim,‌ ‌how‌ ‌and‌ ‌why,‌ ‌the‌ ‌investigation‌ ‌into‌ ‌the‌ ‌killing‌ ‌is‌ ‌far‌ ‌from‌ ‌over,‌ ‌but‌ ‌police‌ ‌said‌ ‌they're‌ ‌willing‌ ‌to‌ ‌hear‌ ‌from‌ ‌people‌ ‌with‌ ‌information.‌ ‌

Anyone‌ ‌willing‌ ‌to‌ ‌share‌ ‌information‌ ‌that‌ ‌can‌ ‌help‌ ‌police‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌investigation‌ ‌can‌ ‌call‌ NOPD Homicide Detective Jake Engle at 504.658.5300 or ‌CrimeStoppers‌ ‌at‌ ‌504.822.1111‌ ‌or‌ ‌toll-free‌ ‌1.877.903.7867‌ ‌

After‌ ‌an‌ ‌autopsy,‌ ‌the‌ ‌Orleans‌ ‌Parish‌ ‌Coroner’s‌ ‌Office‌ ‌will‌ ‌release‌ ‌the‌ ‌victim's‌ ‌name‌ ‌and‌ ‌the‌ ‌official‌ ‌cause‌ ‌of‌ ‌death‌ ‌but‌ ‌not‌ ‌before‌ ‌getting‌ ‌in‌ ‌touch‌ ‌with‌ ‌the‌ ‌victim's‌ ‌family.‌ ‌

