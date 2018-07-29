NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting near Metairie Road and City Park Avenue Saturday night that left a woman injured.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m., officials said.

Authorities said the victim was found in Jefferson Parish at the intersection of Causeway Boulevard and Veterans Boulevard. At that point, authorities notified the New Orleans Police Department.

The woman was brought to an area hospital for treatment, officials said.

