Woman stabbed to death in Algiers: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — A 63-year-old woman was stabbed to death in an Algiers apartment complex Saturday afternoon, a release said.

The victim — whose name is being held until police notify family members — was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

After 911 dispatchers got a call about an unresponsive woman, officers with the New Orleans Police Department's Fourth District went to the 3600 block of Texas Drive.

The release said the "offense" happened around 1:35 p.m. Police arrived after that.

The investigation is open, but police did not say if they had any suspects or leads.

The victim's name will be released by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office after an autopsy to find out exactly how she died.

Police were gathering evidence and clues Saturday night to find out who else was connected to the scene of the crime, who killed the victim, and why?

Leading the investigation, NOPD Homicide Detective Aaron Harrelson can be reached via phone at 504.658.5300. Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

