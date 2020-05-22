Woman traveling cross country reported missing after stopping in New Orleans, NOPD says

Police report that the 22-year-old was driving from Virginia to Texas and stopped at a electronics store in the CBD to fix a broken cellphone.

NEW ORLEANS — Police are asking for your help to find a woman who was reported missing in New Orleans as she drove from Virginia to Texas.

According to New Orleans Police Department information, Rachel McGregor-Lugo, 22, was traveling from Newport News, Va. to San Antonio, Texas when she stopped in New Orleans.

On Thursday, May 21, at around 9:30 a.m., she reportedly went to a electronics store in the 900 block of Poydras Street to fix cellphone, which was broken.

NOPD officials say McGregor-Lugo used the store's landline to call the person who reported her missing and said she would call again after her phone was fixed.

By 11:30 p.m. Thursday, however, she still had not called the reporting person, who filed her missing to the NOPD out of concern.

She had still not been heard from as of Friday morning and her whereabouts were unknown, NOPD officials said.

No information on her vehicle was immediately available, but police officials ask anyone with information on her location to call Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

