Investigators removed dozens of cats and found dozens more in the freezer in Susann Cheslick's apartment in 2022.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman with dozens of frozen cats in her home was sentenced Thursday in Luzerne County.

Susann Cheslick must serve six months of house arrest, then four years of probation.

Cheslick pleaded no contest in April to two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

In March 2022, an animal response team found more than 30 cats in deplorable conditions in her rental property on South River Street in Plains Township.

Crews later discovered 28 kittens in the freezer. Investigators found that the cats were alive when put in the freezer, and all died inside.

Under the terms of her sentence, Cheslick is not allowed to own animals.