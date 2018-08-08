The body of a woman was recovered from Lake Pontchartrain by NOPD and Wildlife and Fisheries Tuesday afternoon.

At the time the body was found, agencies were on the lake continuing the search for a woman, 32-year-old Sadie Thibodeaux, who was reported missing after a sailboat was spotted Sunday abandoned. According to police, they cannot confirm that the body recovered Tuesday afternoon is Thibodeaux at this time.

Police say a boater saw a body in the water around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. Officers are currently at the intersection of Lakeshore and Leon C. Simon. The Orleans Parish Coroner's office will release the victim's name and cause of the death pending an autopsy.

Stay with Eyewitness News on this developing story.

© 2018 WWL