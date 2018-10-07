NEW ORLEANS - "This will be my last Essence Festival because of Empire Dynasty Travel," Kimberly Peace said.

Peace and Vekissa Wilson came down to New Orleans from Little Rock, Arkansas, expecting a wonderful trip with their girlfriends, but that's the opposite of what happened.

"We all booked a package through empiredynastytravel.com for the Essence Festival. We paid it off by May, and we all pre-registered for these events and we did not receive any tickets to these events. But they got our money," Peace said.

Peace and Wilson tell Eyewitness News they signed up for a package filled with events each day, but when they arrived they were greeted with long lines and zero tickets to Essence events.

"We're paying extra expenses to find stuff to do because we don't have tickets to attend the parties that we paid for already!!"

When asked how much the women paid, Wilson responded, "About $1,000, we all did. The hotel even asked us to contact Essence so they won't use that travel agency again."

It was not only Wilson and Peace. Eyewitness News went online and found dozens of people complaining about their similar experience with Empire Dynasty Travel.

One woman called it the "Worst Experience Ever."

Another lady cried "This Empire Travel company should be reported to the Better Business Bureau and the Essence Festival Organization."

"We don't want anybody to go through this again," Cynthia Albert said.

Cynthia Albert is the Vice President of Operations and Media with the Better Business Bureau. This is her first time hearing about Empire Dynasty Travel.

"It does happen. When we have festivals here, and of course we have lots of festivals here, and Mardi Gras," Albert said.

Eyewitness News reached out to Empire Dynasty Travel. A representative emailed WWL-TV back saying they held registration for four days, had thousands of guests and that the long lines caused the major issue.

The company also states that most of the complaints were guests that had to stand in the long line, but they did receive tickets.

Wilson and Peace claim that is not true because of what they said they experienced, this girls trip is forever stained.

"We traveled seven hours to come down here, this is like I said, my first time and I really wanted to enjoy this with my girlfriends and they just ruined it for me," Wilson said.

The Better Business Bureau gave us some Do's and Don't Travelers should be aware of:

- Get recommendations from family and friends as to what travel agencies work.

- Look locally for a Travel Agency with a good track record.

- Compare Fees and Check for Credentials. Look and make sure that everything is in order.

- If you have concerns, don't hesitate to call your local chamber of commerce, Better Business Bureau or even the Attorney General's Office if you think an agency sounds suspicious.

