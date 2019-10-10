KENNER, La. — Drivers could see delays on I-10 in Kenner soon as the state begins construction on the new flyover ramps to the new airport terminal.

Work on the $125 million project officially began Thursday.

Local and state leaders did the ceremonial ground breaking and crews on site were ready to start turning dirt.

The project will take 3 1/2 to 4 years to finish.

"I always tell the contractor that I like the 3 1/2 year better than the 4-year number," said Shawn Wilson, the Louisiana DOTD Secretary.

When it's done, projected to be late 2022, the idea will be for an easier commute for drivers to the new terminal.

Once the terminal opens later this year, people will have to exit the interstate and wait for stoplights at Loyola and Vets. That will also be the case for those leaving the terminal to get on to I-10.