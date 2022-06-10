Wounded City: Mental Health access

Dr. Phillippi said that's because schools, and families and other groups are crucial to mental health, and emotional development.



“We certainly have a good idea that if we don't, early on, address emotional challenges in children, some not all, but some, may then move to a violent response as they get older,” Dr. Rahn Bailey, Chairman of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science at LSUHSC and Assistant Dean for Diversity and Community Engagement said.



Dr. Bailey, says when stressors are added, like being away from classroom structure during the pandemic, and fear from hurricanes and crime, on top of children already trying to survive serious family problems, that can lead to behavior problems.



“Every school has a security officer. They should have a mental health counselor so kids can go there before problem develops,” Dr. Bailey said.



“We know kids thrive in structure. They thrive in supportive environments that care about them. They thrive in environments where they find a purpose,” Dr. Phillippi explained.



It is important for them to belong to a supportive family, school, sports team, band, choir, or group.



“Belongingness matters to children, and young adults, and in the absence of belongingness, one certainly may, not always, but certainly may, unfortunately, look for that sense of belongingness in what we historically like to call gangs,” Dr. Bailey said.



“You'll notice in all these carjackings, they're not done by individual kids running around. This is groups of kids who have decided this is how we belong,” Dr. Phillippi said.



“Even if you don't change thinking when they are very young, you better get them by adolescence," Dr. Peter Scharf, Criminologist at LSU Health said.



And while the doctors say children and adolescents can be taught empathy and problem solving, Dr. Scharf said mental health treatment won't necessarily work if not geared to specific proven programs, based around moral reasoning and consequences of anti-social behavior.



“We've got to have better treatments and better interventions, interventions that deal with cognitive behavioral deficits, value deficits and resistance to temptations," Dr. Scharf said.



While there are individual programs like Son of a Saint, that connect at-risk youth with caring adults, programs, funding and treatment are very limited.



“What I don't see is systematically all of these organizations working together, working together better with the city,” Dr. Phillippi said.



And they say programs are also needed for those imprisoned.



“How do we build that transition? And the current system isn't doing that. All it's doing is locking them up, and they're going to come back very unskilled very unprepared for life,” Dr. Phillippi said.



“Whenever he's released,” Roberts said of his son, “It's always, it's understood that he needs help, and hopefully we can find some help for him.”



“I want people to be screened and remediated in the school systems, and not in prison like I was. Why does a kid have to be diagnosed in a prison, as opposed to being diagnosed in a school?” Baraka said.



And just as students get a physical to play a sport, doctors say it would make sense early on for everyone to get a mental screening.