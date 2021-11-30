WPSO: Man dead after drowning in Pearl River, another still missing

Investigators have identified the deceased man as Joe Newby, a resident of Covington.

NEW ORLEANS — One man is dead after drowning in the Pearl River either yesterday or last night, according to the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office. Another man is still missing.

Investigators have identified the deceased man as Joe Newby, a resident of Covington. The missing man, who deputies suspect also drowned, has been identified as Eric Josh Williams, a resident of Holden, LA.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division said they have been helping in the search since around 9:00 pm last night.

The WPSO requested assistance after they learned that the two men had launched into the Pearl River from the Poole’s Bluff Launch around 3:00 p.m. on Monday.

Around 9:00 p.m, authorities were notified that the boaters had not returned, and neither victim was answering their cell phones.

Officers are continuing the search for Williams.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is currently the lead agency looking into this incident. Anyone with information can contact them at 225.765.2800.

No further information is available at this time.