WWL-TV and WUPL is launching NextGen TV on Thursday. Here's what that means for you.

NEW ORLEANS — It’s an overhaul of the system that receives over-the-air or antenna signals and will level up the TV you already get for free.

If you want to get a little technical, since the mid-90s, TV stations have been transmitting the Advanced Television Systems Committee standard of ATSC 1.0. Now, we’re adding ATSC 3.0.

It allows our station to send you higher-quality signals than ever before. ATSC 3.0 claims 4k resolution, better sound quality, and better indoor reception.

The new signal will also tell us in what area you’re watching, so when emergencies arise, we can target specific information to the viewers who need it.

Here in New Orleans, WUPL, WWL, WVUE, WDSU, WGNO, and WNOL are all launching NextGen TV signals.

If you’re someone who watches us over-the-air with an antenna, you may need to rescan your TV after December 8th to continue to receive certain channels.

You can find the re-scan in your TV’s settings.

If you have an ATSC 3.0-compatible tuner, you’ll get our broadcasts in the new, enhanced quality.

Some brand-new TVs and even Android smartphones already have one of these tuners built in. Many newer antennas are compatible, too.

If your TV or antenna is older, don’t worry. You might need to rescan, but the 1.0 signal you’ve always watched us on will not be going away for now. The news you get from Channel 4 will not change.

Cable and satellite viewers are not affected by this upgrade.

You can find a list of televisions that have built-in ATSC 3.0 chips here. https://www.watchnextgentv.com/shop/

Here’s more on antennas that receive the 3.0 signal.

There’s more information on NextGenTV here.

