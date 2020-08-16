Voters approve sale of East Jefferson General Hospital

The proposal on Saturday’s ballot was delayed from May due to the coronavirus pandemic. Returns show it passing by an overwhelming margin.

METAIRIE, La. — Jefferson Parish voters on Saturday have approved a proposal to sell the financially-troubled East Jefferson General Hospital to LCMC Health.

The proposal on Saturday’s ballot was delayed from May due to the coronavirus pandemic. Unofficial returns show it passing by an overwhelming margin, 95 to 5 percent with 171 of 171 precincts reporting.

“This vote was very critical to the hospital’s future success," said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng in a statement. "We all want East Jefferson General Hospital to thrive because it is a very beloved institution for many of us in Jefferson Parish. It is very difficult financially to be a stand-alone hospital so now EJGH will be part of a larger system with LCMC Health and will have access to more resources, in addition to $100 million in investments over the next five years.”

Jefferson Parish political and business leaders, as well as the hospital’s board and management, came out strongly in support of the proposed sale of the Metairie hospital. They warned of the dire financial straits which the public hospital has found itself in recent years, amid competition and changes to the healthcare industry.

LCMC Health offered the parish $90 million for the hospital. Combined with the hospital's remaining cash reserves, that will pay off the hospital's existing debt and fully fund its pension program. LCMC also vowed to make $100 million in capital improvements to the hospital facility over the next five years.

The idea of selling or leasing the hospital, which first opened in 1971, had been proposed for years but was delayed for various reasons after failed or withdrawn negotiations with other hospital groups.

The non-profit LCMC Health, established in 2009, already owns or operates West Jefferson Medical Center, Children’s Hospital, University Medical Center, Touro and New Orleans East Hospital.

“The voters on the East Bank showed their support of our doctors and team members at EJGH today," said Gerald Parton, the hospital's president and CEO. "Their decision paves the way for saving their hospital and putting it on a path to provide great healthcare to our community for decades to come. We needed the voters to make this happen and we thank them for standing with us."

“LCMC Health is incredibly excited for the opportunity to bring East Jefferson General Hospital into our family of hospitals,” said Greg Feirn, LCMC Health CEO in a statement. “With the public’s vote to approve our partnership, the Jefferson Parish community will continue to receive extraordinary healthcare through East Jefferson’s dedicated team of physicians and staff.”

