Members of WWL-TV's Eyewitness News team were honored with two regional Emmy Awards Saturday for investigative reporting and photojournalism.

The Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards ceremony was held Saturday in Orlando, Florida.

Anchor/investigative reporter Katie Moore and photographer/editor Derek Waldrip received an Emmy Award for "Shattered," a series of investigative reports on questions about a young man's death. Police and the coroner said Seth Donaldson's fall from a 12-story building was suicide, but his parents and family question that.

Moore and Waldrip were also nominated in a separate category, Journalistic Enterprise, for the "Shattered" series.

Waldrip also earned an Emmy Award in the video essay category for his feature story about a mysterious sculpture garden by a reclusive artist in Chauvin, La.

Other WWL-TV nominees included investigative reporter Mike Perlstein and photographer/editor T.J. Pipitone, who were nominated in the investigative category for their series of reports, "Global Wildlife: Paradise Lost?"

Hammer and Pipitone were nominated in the crime reporting category for "Justice Delayed," a series of stories about two rape victims who had to endure multiple trials and mistrials before their attacker was brought to justice.

Moore was also nominated for her series of reporting on the investigation into former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain, who now faces state and federal charges.

Former WWL-TV reporter Jacqueline Quynh was nominated in the health and science category.

The Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards contest is open to entries from Louisiana, Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Puerto Rico.