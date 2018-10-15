Members of the Eyewitness News team are nominated for several regional Emmy awards.

Nominees in the annual Suncoast Regional Emmy awards competition were announced Monday.

Investigative reporters David Hammer, Katie Moore and Mike Perlstein and photographer/editor T.J. Pipitone are nominated in the category of news special for their one-hour documentary, “Down the Drain." The program, aired in November 2017, chronicled the Sewerage and Water Board drainage crisis and led to an ongoing series of reports under the "Down the Drain" banner.

Work on several stories aired in the series also earned Moore and Pipitone a separate nomination in the politics/government category. Moore is also nominated in the news talent category for her work on the "Down the Drain" series.

Hammer and Pipitone are nominated in the environmental reporting category for their series, “The Toxic Truth,” a series about Louisiana's infamous "Cancer Alley" in the River Parishes.

Hammer and Pipitone are nominated in the politics/government category for their reports on allegations of sexual harassment against Orleans Sheriff Marlin Gusman and Orleans Parish Prison. The stories were the result of a joint investigation with The New Orleans Advocate.

Photographer/editor Derek Waldrip is nominated in the video essay category for a story about the restoration of a classic guitar damaged by Hurricane Katrina's floodwaters.

Former reporter Katie Steiner is also nominated for her live reporting skills in the news talent category.

The regional contest is open to entries from Louisiana, Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Puerto Rico. Winners will be announced Dec. 1 in Orlando.

