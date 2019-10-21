Members of the Eyewitness News team are nominated for seven regional Emmy awards. Nominees in the annual Suncoast Regional Emmy awards competition were announced Monday.

Anchor and investigative reporter Katie Moore is nominated for her series of reporting on the investigation into former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain, who now faces state and federal charges.

Moore and photographer/editor Derek Waldrip are also nominated for "Shattered," a series of reports on questions about a young man's death. Police and coroner said Seth Donaldson's fall from a 12-story building was suicide, but his parents and family question that.

Moore and Waldrip were also nominated in a separate category, Journalistic Enterprise, for the "Shattered" series.

In addition, investigative reporter Mike Perlstein and photographer/editor T.J. Pipitone are nominated in the investigative category for their series of reports, "Global Wildlife: Paradise Lost?"

Hammer and Pipitone are nominated in the crime reporting category for "Justice Delayed," a series of stories about two rape victims who had to endure multiple trials and mistrials before their attacker was brought to justice.

Waldrip is also nominated in the video essay category for his feature story about a mysterious sculpture garden by a reclusive artist in Chauvin, La.

Former WWL-TV reporter Jacqueline Quynh is nominated in the health and science category.

The Suncoast regional Emmy contest is open to entries from Louisiana, Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Puerto Rico. Winners will be announced Dec. 14.