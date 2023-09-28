WWL-TV’s Investigative Reporter, Katie Moore, wins National Emmy Award in Investigative Reporting

Moore won the award for her investigative series “The Man Behind the Warehouse.”

NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV’s Anchor and Investigative Reporter Katie Moore takes home the National Emmy Award in Investigative Reporting.

Moore was in New York City Wednesday to accept the award for her series of stories “The Man Behind the Warehouse.”

Her story beat out five finalists from across the nation which include stations in Phoenix, Seattle, Sacramento, and Atlanta.

Katie’s three-part investigation went deep into how more than 800 nursing home residents wound up in deplorable conditions at a Tangipahoa Parish warehouse after being evacuated from the homes during Hurricane Ida.

The series set forth a timeline of the situation and exposed how the Louisiana Department of Health, which regulates nursing homes, approved the facility’s evacuation plan in the days prior to the hurricane making landfall.

Moore’s investigation led to changes in the laws that govern how nursing homes’ evacuation plans are filed with the LDH.

Her series of stories followed the struggles of New Orleans photographer Michael Terranova, who had been a resident of Maison Orleans nursing home, and what he had to endure as he survived the evacuation.

It also told the emotional story of Ernie Galiano, who survived the evacuation warehouse only to pass away later because of health problems his family says were caused by the squalid evacuation conditions.

Prior to her latest award win, Moore was also honored with a Suncoast Regional Emmy Award for an investigative series last year, which opened the door for the national competition.

