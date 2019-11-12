WWLTV's Sheba Turk, Caegan Moore among those dealing with loss this holiday season

NEW ORLEANS — Our thoughts are with two of our colleagues here at Channel 4: Sheba Turk and Caegan Moore.

Sheba and Caegan have always seemed like sisters to each other at work. They're now sisters in mourning.

Caegan's father died last week. On Wednesday, we learned Sheba's father passed. Both men raised their daughters to be professionals in the journalism world. It's impossible for me to capture their family stories in the time I have, but take a look at their pictures and you’ll see decades of love in their smiles.

Sheba and Caegan are experiencing their grief at a time many families are planning for Christmas and celebrations. For anyone dealing with a loss during this time, counselors say it's important to not set expectations for yourself.

“The holidays are just a difficult time. It's OK for you to experience the loss, that you're not as excited or happy or joyful as you might be or might have been in the past holiday season," said Dr. Ashley Brooks.

Dr. Brooks is with Restoration Counseling in New Orleans. She says losing a loved one during the holidays can set a painful precedent because future Thanksgivings and Christmases may trigger the trauma. When ready, Brooks suggests they create new holiday traditions.

"They give you new ways to remembering them, the wonderful aspects of who they are, what they brought into your life," Dr. Brooks said.

Bruce Moore and John Turk brought joy to their daughters and their families. We hope those memories will guide them in the days and years ahead.