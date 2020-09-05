NEW ORLEANS —

For 36 years at the Audubon Zoo, the many mothers of New Orleans, and the few of us guys that were invited to come along, were given the gift of Irma Thomas on Mother’s Day.

“Mother’s Day is a very special day for everyone,” said Thomas, speaking to WWLTV’s Paul Dudley. “We all love our mothers and we try to make them feel special.”

With COVID-19, this Mother’s Day tradition is going to look different, but with the help of WWOZ and the Soul Queen of New Orleans, it will still sound the same.

The over-the-air and online tribute concert will feature archived recordings from WWOZ and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation, according to WWOZ general manager Beth Arroyo Utterback.

“We are going to continue to try and lift people’s spirits by sharing the music of Irma Thomas on Mother’s Day as a salute to Irma and mom’s all around the world,” said Utterback.

“We saw Jazz-Festing in place — this is like Mother’s Day in place?” asked Dudley, speaking to Thomas.

“Well, I am hoping that all the children of the mothers out there will try to do something to make them feel comfortable because a lot of them would have been out there picnicking,” said Thomas. “So have a picnic in the den or have a picnic in the backyard but make it Mother’s Day as usual as much as they possibly can.”

The concert at the Audubon Zoo will undoubtedly be missed this year. Irma Thomas said she’s looking forward to the time when she will be able to sing in front of the crowd again. Until then she has a message to all the moms on their special day.

“I wish all the moms out there a very blessed and happy Mother’s Day, and please stay forever young,” said Thomas.

The program will be from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. on WWOZ radio or online at wwoz.org.

You can see Paul Dudley’s full conversation with the Soul Queen of New Orleans on Sunday at 6 a.m. on WWLTV. They will talk more about her favorite memories over the three decades of the show and she also tells us how she is remembering the late Little Richard.

