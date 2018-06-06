Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni wants the parish school board to lift a ban against him setting foot on public school facilities or attending school-sponsored events.

Yenni said the public school board should lift the 2016 ban, which it imposed with a unanimous vote after WWL-TV’s exclusive story in September 2016 on the explicit texts Yenni allegedly sent in 2015, seeking sex with a 17-year-old boy.

Yenni later acknowledged sending inappropriate texts to a young man, but declined more than two dozen times -- both prior to and since WWL-TV’s report -- to sit down with the station to answer questions about the allegations.

Yenni spoke by phone with WWL-TV on Tuesday, after school board member Sandy Denapolis, who authored the original ban, said Yenni had reached out to her about lifting the ban in April.

“When Mr. Yenni called me and asked me to lift the ban, I explained to him that I would not be willing to do it, but that there were eight other school board members that voted in favor of the ban that he could reach out to them,” Denapolis said.

Yenni said he spoke to one other board member about the possibility of rescinding the ban. School Board President Mark Morgan said that’s not going to happen.

"It's still our policy that he's banned, and there's no will to change that,” said Morgan, who added that Yenni had not reached out to him about it.

Yenni argued the ban has no force of law and should not have been imposed because he is not accused of any crime.

But Morgan said the need for the ban stems from the teen’s allegation to WWL-TV that Yenni first saw him at a high school event and then arranged through a mutual friend to connect with the boy, who initially spoke to WWL-TV on condition of anonymity but later willingly disclosed his identity.

Alex Daigle, now a college student at Brown University, also alleged Yenni kissed him in a mall restroom and bought him designer underwear. Yenni has repeatedly refused to address those specific allegations.

Morgan and Denapolis both said that politics play a role in the school board’s unwillingness to lift the ban.

“We're all up for re-election in November and, quite frankly, I think it would be political suicide for any of us to revisit this,” Denapolis said.

Failed Jefferson Parish Sheriff candidate John Fortunato already proved that this spring, said Clancy DuBos, WWL-TV political analyst and Gambit editor. Fortunato’s lead in polls evaporated when he said he would support Yenni if he ran for re-election in 2019.

“Johnny Fortunato made the fatal mistake of telling the truth, that he's allied with Mike Yenni,” DuBos said.

DuBos believes Yenni’s renewed push to lift the ban is an effort to “clean up his image in time to run for re-election next year.” But Yenni told WWL-TV he hasn't decided yet if he'll run for a second term as parish president in 2019.

The teen who exchanged the explicit texts with Yenni said Yenni first saw him at a school function at Jesuit High School, when he was still a senior at the Catholic school. That prompted Archdiocese spokeswoman Sarah McDonald to tell WWL-TV in October 2016 that Yenni had "violated boundaries" and therefore was "not able to visit or work with students in our Catholic churches and schools."

McDonald said Tuesday that policy has not changed, but clarified that "Mr. Yenni has the right to attend Mass at a Catholic church” and “may attend a Catholic parish function accompanied by staff and church or school leadership."

She said that includes visits during school hours.

Yenni said he doesn't believe the rules for him visiting Catholic schools are any different than those for any other visitor.

He also said he doesn’t believe the public schools have a right to keep him off their campuses, and he said he’s considering his options to possibly fight the ban in court.

“He did mention that an option for him would be to sue the school system because of it, and he had a lot of money in his campaign fund to sue the school system,” Denapolis said.

