NEW ORLEANS -- The Youth Empowerment Project's Class of 2018 is ready to go out into the world and do great things.

Forty-five YEP NOLA students now prepare to receive their high school equivalency diplomas after facing challenges in life.

Morris Cannon, 19, hopes to attend college in the fall.

He said making a personal decision to make a change is key.

"I could keep preaching you have to do this, you have to do that, but if you don't make the choice yourself or the decision yourself, you're just going to stay stuck in the same place," Cannon said.

Linda Clague, 38, left school in fifth grade and battled substance abuse.

"I thought that because I dropped out of school at such an early grade, early age that it would never be done," Clague. "But, I'm living proof."

Celebrity Chefs Donald Link and Stephen Stryjewski have a foundation that works with YEP to give students internships at their 4 New Orleans restaurants.

They said it makes a difference when you give young people access to opportunity.

"It's just a matter of getting these kids into an environment where they can learn what it means to work and what it means to have a job and what it means to communicate with people around you," Link said.

"When they leave they are much more articulate on work related matters, how to talk to your boss, how to look people in the eye," Stryjewski said.

Juveniles, some as young as 9-years-old have been in the news lately for allegedly committing adult crimes.

YEP students say it's never too late to turn your life around.

"I finally stuck to it," Claguie said. "That's the main goal is to stick to it."

"Involve yourself with individuals that will support you, that will not be a yes man and will tell you when you're doing something wrong," Cannon said.

To learn more about YEP NOLA visit: youthempowermentproject.org or follow: @yepnola on Twitter and Facebook.

