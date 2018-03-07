NEW ORLEANS - A sinkhole in the 9th Ward has been a big cause for concern for those who live nearby. Residents there say it has collapsed after weeks of watching it get bigger.

Blocked off by Sewerage and Water Board cones, the intersection of N. Miro and Louisa is currently not much of an intersection.

"It's a street that has a lot of traffic," said Aline Robinson.

"We're begging help for it and we never get any," said Janilyn Johnson.

A large sinkhole there has swallowed a chunk of road that residents say gets bigger every week.

"They did a little patchwork here and there but it never stopped anything," Johnson said. "It grew worse and worse."

"May 8th, one of the neighbors showed me it was a little hole," said Robinson. "I called about it then, several times and nobody has come out."

"It was small," described Charles Favarogh. "When it rained or when a car passed around it it got worse."

However, Saturday's storms caused the road to collapse.

"You see nothing but the bottom of it," said Robinson. "You can almost put water in it and swim."

People in the area feel the situation is dangerous and also frustrating because they say after multiple calls for help, a fix never came.

"It sucks, people not looking out for people," said Augustine French.

"And they're not doing anything for this district," added Johnson . "This district is just lost, especially after Katrina."

That is until Monday, when Sewerage and Water Board crews came to start repairs. A welcomed site for many, one they hope will be resolved soon.

"I feel much better knowing they're doing something," said Robinson. "When I first looked there and it was barricaded, I said they need more than this. So I do feel much better, but it scared me."

Again, Sewerage and Water Board Crews are working to fix the sinkhole. Residents also say the area has other problems they wish Mayor Cantrell would address including lack of lighting at night, kids getting into trouble, and high crime.

