NEW ORLEANS- On Jourdan Avenue and Urquhart Street in the Lower 9th Ward, you'll notice flowers and balloons where 35-year-old Jarried Edwards lost his life.

"It was just a tragedy to find him laying right there. It was a tragedy," Shantell Turner, Jarried Edward's girlfriend said.

On Sunday, June 24 th, Edwards left his girlfriend Shantell Turner's home to make a quick run to the store.

Less than three minutes later, Edwards was struck by a vehicle while he was riding on his motorcycle.

"My children had to see him like that. So, it was very heartbreaking. It was just that fast. Just you know, a snap of a finger. Just that quick," Turner said.

Turner says the father of 9 was a wonderful dad who loved his family. Now, anytime she drives up and down the Lower 9th Ward, she can't help but hold her breath.

"We riding up the street and we see the lots. The grass so high... you kind of have to really stop and take a moment before you go out because you can't see! And it's scary and it's very dangerous," Turner said.

Gisele LaBeauf lives just down the road from where the accident happened. Many people in the neighborhood feel that the overgrown weeds and grass contributed to the tragic accident. Following the crash, the grass at the intersection was cut. LaBeauf she says she can't believe what she saw when the lot was finally cleared.

"They cut the lot where the accident was and she said she'd seen a snake coming across the street. And it was about six feet long," LaBeauf said.

M.A. Sheehan, Housing Director of the Lower 9th Ward Homeownership Association hopes new city leadership brings hope to the area.

"Mayor Cantrell is working with us. She's really excited to take this issue on, and we are willing to do anything we can to work with her," Sheehan said.

Others are also doing their part. Monday night, leaders with the American Institute of Architects held a presentation at Martin Luther King Jr. Charter School. They presented their findings from a four-day long workshop on how to improve the ward.

"The community feels like it's a really perfect time to make things start again," Diane Jones-Allen, Landscape Architect of Design Jones said.

Cofi Boone is a Professor of Landscape Architecture at North Carolina State University. Boone says last year the Lower 9th Ward contacted the American Institute of Architects to provide technical assistance for those in the neighborhood. They recruited a national team from across the country.

"We decided to focus on tools and strategy so that when they have to make decisions about future growth, they have more tangible tools that they can use as they move forward. One interesting proposal was to create job force opportunity, green jobs by hiring local people to participate and actually earn a wage for helping to maintain the property in their own neighborhood," Boone said.

A committee will take the findings to Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Council Member Cyndi Nguyen.

