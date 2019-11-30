NEW ORLEANS — Despite the pain and loss Devin Espadron’s loved ones feel, they found a way to sing through it Friday as they laid him to rest.

Espadron’s family and friends filled New Home Ministries to pay their respects and celebrate the life of the 22-year-old entrepreneur.

“His mother is devastated,” his aunt Paulette Simon said. “Everyone is just devastated. The whole community – because he didn’t have to leave us like this.”

Espadron was shot and killed last week near Audubon Park.

An eyewitness to the shooting told WWL-TV that two men tried to rob him that night. Espadron tried to run away, but they shot and killed him.

RELATED: Eyewitness to young entrepreneur's murder sheds light on what happened that night

Those closest to Espadron still can’t believe it.

“Pray for me, I really need prayer right now. It hurts so bad,” his father, David Espadron said.

A number of people took the stage to talk about Espadron’s ambition and determination. And for good reason. Five years ago, at the age of 17, he founded Element Beverage Company. His drinks can be found in stores throughout New Orleans and across the country.

“We loved him, adored him cherished everything about you Devin,” Keisha Hamilton, Devin’s mother, said. “You are our world.”

RELATED: 'He was loved by so many people': Young entrepreneur killed near Audubon Park

A Eulogy was given, followed by a dove release and a second line in his memory. He may be gone, but Devin’s will not be forgotten.

Police are still investigating Espadron’s death. If you have any information that can help solve this murder, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.