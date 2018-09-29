AMITE -- One of the people accused of committing horrible, grotesque crimes against their family member with autism pleaded guilty to forced labor conspiracy.

According to the Louisiana Department of Justice, 21-year-old Bridget Lambert admitted to conspiring with members of her family to obtain the victim’s, identified as D.P. in court documents, uncompensated labor.

According to court documents, Lambert admitted that she and her other conspirators forced DP to live in a locked shed in the backyard and to perform housework and yard work in exchange for food and water.

Lambert faces a maximum of five years in jail.

Lambert is just one of five family members charged in this case.

Tangipahoa Parish District Attorney Scott Perrilloux filed felony charges two years ago against Terry Knope II, Raylaine Knope and their children Taylor Knope, Jody Lambert and Bridget Lambert. The five are accused of holding a 22-year-old relative captive for a year, forcing her to live in an outdoor cage in squalid conditions.

DP came to live with the relatives after her mother’s death in 2015. The abuse was discovered by police in 2016.

Documents describe stomach-churning incidents saying that DP suffered torment and abuse. At times she was forced to eat dog feces and even to consume some of her mother’s ashes with milk while the relatives stood by and laughed.

The documents say that DP was kept in a shed, then a cage, to keep her from escaping. The records say she was hit in the head with a board so badly that she started to bleed. Instead of taking her to the hospital, the documents say the relatives tried to patch her wounds with glue.

The relatives also are accused of stealing her supplemental Social Security income payments.

In addition to state charges, the five are being indicted by a federal grand jury with charges that include: conspiring to obtain forced labor, use of force and threats to interfere with federal Fair Housing Act Rights, attempted sex trafficking and a hate crime.

