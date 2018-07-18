NEW ORLEANS -- Naaman Stewart, the former Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club president and incoming Zulu king, has asked a judge to toss out a lawsuit that accuses him of sexually harassing a female employee inside the organization’s clubhouse three years ago.

In court documents filed July 11, Stewart’s attorney argues that the alleged harassment has passed the statute of limitations by two years.

“Based upon this one-year prescriptive period, the last day to file any and all claims resulting from the alleged incident was June 27, 2016,” attorney James Williams wrote.

The attorney for the alleged victim did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday morning.

Zulu’s new president, Elroy James, said that the club has been served with the lawsuit but declined to comment further. He also declined to say if the club has decided to take any action against Stewart, something he said the club would decide after it received the lawsuit.

The alleged victim, whom WWL-TV is not identifying, accused Stewart of followed her into a women’s bathroom one night in June 2015.

“Mr. Stewart became very aggressive, demanding that (the) plaintiff show him her breasts and he would leave,” the lawsuit alleges. “Mr. Stewart solicited and then demanded sexual activity from the plaintiff. Mr. Stewart groped and grabbed the plaintiff on several parts of her body.”

The alleged victim claims that “she was tossed around hitting the walls hard in the restroom trying to brace herself and escape the vicious contact of Naaman Stewart.”

The lawsuit says the alleged victim recorded audio of that night.

The alleged victim also claimed that she was fired after she reported the encounter to the club’s leadership. She filed a civil lawsuit against Stewart and Zulu on June 29.

She claims Stewart told her, “Why you don’t want to get with me? I have more money than the other members,” before threatening to lock her inside the club, according to The Advocate.

First District officers wrote up the encounter as a misdemeanor sexual battery. They declined to seek an arrest warrant for Stewart, instead referring the case to prosecutors, according to a police report on the incident, The Advocate reported.

The case against Stewart has been assigned to Civil District Court Judge Melvin Zeno. He had not yet set a hearing date on Stewart’s request, according to a search of court records.

Danny Monteverde can be reached at danny@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL