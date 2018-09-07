NEW ORLEANS -- The president of the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure club said Monday that the organization is taking seriously claims that his predecessor groped a former employee inside the group’s clubhouse three years ago.

But the organization will not yet take any action against Naaman Stewart since it apparently has not yet been served with a lawsuit the former employee filed late last month. Stewart served as president for six years before he was recently elected king for 2019.

Elroy James, who took over as Zulu president last week, said he first learned of the three-year-old allegations against Stewart through media accounts.

The alleged victim, whom WWL-TV is not identifying, accused Stewart of followed her into a women’s bathroom one night in June 2015.

“Mr. Stewart became very aggressive, demanding that (the) plaintiff show him her breasts and he would leave,” the lawsuit alleges. “Mr. Stewart solicited and then demanded sexual activity from the plaintiff. Mr. Stewart groped and grabbed the plaintiff on several parts of her body.”

The alleged victim claims that “she was tossed around hitting the walls hard in the restroom trying to brace herself and escape the vicious contact of Naaman Stewart.”

The lawsuit says the alleged victim recorded audio of that night.

Neither Stewart nor his attorney responded to messages from WWL-TV. A message for the alleged victim’s attorney also was not returned.

The alleged victim claimed that she was fired after she reported the encounter to the club’s leadership. She filed a civil lawsuit against Stewart and Zulu on June 29.

Stewart was elected king for 2019 during a hotly-contested race in which he eked out a six-vote victory over George Rainey, who filed a grievance that claimed irregularities in the vote tally.

James questioned the timing of the allegations, which came to light just days before members ratified Stewart's May 27 election as King Zulu.

The alleged victim came forward to police on June 26, The New Orleans Advocate reported. She filed her lawsuit against Stewart and Zulu on June 29.

She claims Stewart told her, “Why you don’t want to get with me? I have more money than the other members,” before threatening to lock her inside the club, according to The Advocate.

First District officers wrote up the encounter as a misdemeanor sexual battery. They declined to seek an arrest warrant for Stewart, instead referring the case to prosecutors, according to a police report on the incident, The Advocate reported.

Asked during Monday’s press conference about the club’s policies toward sexual harassment, James said the club had none, but that its board is now “committed to looking at that issue.”

“These allegations are new territory,” he said.

Stewart remained Zulu King as of Monday evening.

The case has been assigned to Civil District Court Judge Melvin Zeno.

