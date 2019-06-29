NEW ORLEANS —

Eryn Hartzog lives in New Orleans East near Morrison Avenue.

She says she’s had someone break into her car, not once or twice, but four times over the last three years.

"In my block, it's been about 10 people. Not only have they broken into my car, they've done my parents car and my car at the same time,” Hartzog said.

The first time they rummaged through her glove compartment, throwing things everywhere.

"The second time, it was the same thing. Broken rummaged through but, it was kind of my fault and I left my car unlocked and I realized they were pulling. But the third time my car was broken in, they broke the window and then the fourth time it was just pulling on the doors again,” Hartzog said.

It’s not just Hartzog’s neighborhood. Over the past few months, Eyewitness News has told you about a series of car break-ins in both Orleans and Jefferson Parish.

In the last four weeks along, crimemapping.com shows over 500 reports of vehicle break-ins and theft in New Orleans.

It’s the reason why District D Councilmember Jared Brossett has a stack of “Lock it or Lose It” signs in city hall.

“My office has received a lot of complaints from concerned citizens regarding break-ins throughout the city and throughout my district,” Councilmember Brossett said.

Brossett said he’s partnering with Crimestopper GNO for their “Lock it or Lose it” campaign.

"Most of the car break-ins we've got statistics from Crimestoppers say that 70 percent of them have been from unlocked vehicles," he said.

Darlene Cusanza with Crimestoppers GNO said the suspects are not just stealing cash. Last year, Cusanza said more than 700 guns were stolen from unlocked vehicles throughout the Greater New Orleans area.

"We know that weapons, when they're stolen in cars, they can be used in other crimes,” Cusanza said.

Hartzog said she is tired of coming out to her car not knowing what to expect. While she’s glad people are taking a proactive approach, she said the city needs to do more.

“I also think that they should have more patrol in areas that have high car break-ins,” Hartzog said.

She said the last thing she wants is to be a victim of theft for the fifth time.

