BATON ROUGE, La. — The Deep South states of Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi are among nine states where at least 35% of adults are obese.

Those findings are included in a national report released Thursday by the nonpartisan Trust for America's Health, which emphasis the health problems associated with obesity.

RELATED: Health experts back treatment for kids with peanut allergy

Mississippi tied with West Virginia in 2018 for highest level of adult obesity in the nation, 39.5%. Louisiana ranked fourth with 36.8% of adults obese. Alabama was in sixth place, with a 36.2% adult obesity rate.

Other U.S. states with adult obesity rates topping 35% include Arkansas, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri and North Dakota.

RELATED: Whole Foods to cut health care for part-time workers

Nationwide, 30.9% of adults are obese. Colorado's rate is lowest, at 23%.

The numbers are rising nationally. The report says in 2012, no state had an adult obesity rate above 35%.