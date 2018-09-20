The congressman who represents northwest Louisiana said Tuesday that California atheists are trying to spy on Christian student groups at a Bossier Parish high school.

U.S Rep. Mike Johnson, the first-term Republican representing Louisiana's 4th Congressional District, claimed that what he described as "atheist litigation groups" in California were trying to get hidden video of Christian student activities at Benton High School.

"WARNING TO OUR FRIENDS IN BOSSIER SCHOOLS (please share)," reads the first line of an online post Tuesday morning to what is described as Johnson's "campaign/personal Facebook page."

"Last night," the post continues, "we received very credible information that atheist litigation groups in CA have contacted private investigators in our area to try to hire them to obtain hidden video of Christian student groups and activities at Benton High School and potentially other Bossier Parish schools," the post asserts.

Through a spokeswoman, Johnson declined to answer questions about the alleged spying, including about the identity of the groups and the source of the information.

"In order to protect the confidentiality of private citizens, the congressman will not comment regarding the firsthand accounts relayed to him on this matter," said Ainsley Holyfield, his communications director.

Johnson's claims are the latest chapter in a saga involving a federal lawsuit alleging that teachers and other staff have consistently promoted Christianity in Bossier Parish Schools in violation of the U.S. Constitution. The lawsuit also alleges that some teachers or staff have sought to shame or coerce non-Christian students.

The lawsuit, filed in February, details specific instances of allegedly unconstitutional promotion of Christianity at many Bossier Parish elementary, middle and high schools.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit are identified only as the parents of students currently attending Bossier Parish schools. The organization assisting the plaintiffs, Americans United for the Separation of Church and State, has said the parents have declined to be named to avoid difficulties for themselves and their children.

"We absolutely have not" hired private investigators to spy on Bossier Parish students, Rob Boston, communications director for the Americans United for the Separation of Church and State, said Tuesday.

The organization is based in Washington, D.C.

Johnson's family home is in Benton, and one of his four children is a junior at Benton High School, according to his wife's Facebook page. Another of his children attends Benton Middle School, and two others attend a private Christian school in Bossier Parish.

The representative's post did not appear on the Facebook page presented as his office's official page. His office also did not distribute a news release with the allegations.

The Facebook post alleging spying by atheists suggests that opponents of Christianity will continue to harass Bossier Parish schools.

"Unfortunately, this is to be expected now that these groups perceive the Bossier Parish School District as an ATM machine for attorney fee awards in what they believe will be easy Establishment Clause cases," the post reads. "They are wrong, as our district is following the law — even as we fight vigorously to defend religious freedom. Sadly, Bossier schools will have to endure this legal harassment from the atheist groups for a while now, so everyone needs to be prepared."

The "establishment clause" is language in the First Amendment to the Constitution that bars the government from making laws "respecting an establishment of religion."

The Facebook post had been shared more than 600 times by late afternoon Tuesday.

Jon Guice, an attorney who has represented the school district throughout the legal proceedings, said Tuesday that he'd heard accusations similar to ones made by Johnson but had no firsthand knowledge that groups were trying to obtain hidden video of student Christian groups. Guice added that he hadn't seen Johnson's social media post.

Scott Smith, superintendent of Bossier Parish schools, declined through a district spokeswoman to comment.

Ryan Trundle, Johnson's Democratic opponent in the Nov. 6 election, did not respond to a request for comment.

Johnson's claims come after recent developments involving the federal lawsuit claiming that Bossier Parish improperly promoted Christianity in the districts' schools.

Attorneys for the school district and parents, represented by Americans United for the Separation of Church and State, appeared to be close to concluding a settlementending the conflict, according to case filings in U.S. District Court in Shreveport.

The attorneys met for a settlement conference on Sept. 5, and a second conference was scheduled.

Then, on Sept. 7, school officials ordered the removal of a logo advertising Christ Fit Gym, a Christian fitness center in Bossier City, from the Benton High School football field. They acted on the advice of the district attorney.

The Bossier Parish School Board then met in special session on Sept. 11 and ordered the logo to be restored. The board also ended settlement talks in the federal lawsuit, and a second settlement conference did not occur — a move that Richard Katskee, legal director for Americans United for the Separation of Church and State, criticized as a waste of taxpayer money.

The trial in the case has been set for April 8, according to recent federal court filings.

