Louisiana offering credit monitoring, identity theft protection after data breach

The offer is to anyone whose information was compromised in the data security incident on May 31.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is offering free credit monitoring and identity theft protection for up to a year to state residents whose personal information was compromised in a data security incident in late May.

The compromised information involved people who had applied for and/or were issued a Louisiana driver’s license, ID card or vehicle registration.

The security breach occurred on May 31.

The OMV is emailing notices to people who were affected and for whom they have an email address.

If you believe your information was involved and have any questions about this incident, including how to sign up for free credit monitoring and identity theft protection, please review information about the incident at https://nextsteps.la.gov/substitute-notice. If you have additional questions, please visit https://nextsteps.la.gov/ or call 866.861.8717.