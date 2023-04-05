First Days of School: Parish by parish

NEW ORLEANS — We have a list of first day of school for most parishes and schools that were listed as of July 18. If you don't see your school and have information, please email us at webteam@wwltv.com.
Jefferson Parish – Aug. 7 Students in 1-8 grades; High school 12th grade Aug. 7, 11th grade August 8, 10th grade August 9, 9th grade August 10. Kindergarten and Pre-K – Aug. 14-15 https://www.jpschools.org/2024Calendar#:~:text=Highlights%20of%20the%202023%2D24%20calendar%20include%3A&text=Students%20in%2012th%20grade%20start,students%20start%20August%2014%2D15.
Lafourche Parish – August 8 https://cdnsm5-ss13.sharpschool.com/UserFiles/Servers/Server_33151856/File/Calendars/2023-2024/ACADEMIC%20CALENDAR%202023-2024%20(approved%202-1-23).pdf
Plaquemines Parish – August 10th https://4.files.edl.io/44a2/04/04/23/175637-ec89e04c-0722-4a70-9229-94e0aefb57f7.pdf
St. Bernard Parish – August 7 https://www.sbpsb.org/Page/2#calendar1/20230812/month
St. Charles Parish – August 8-9 First Days for K-12, depending on last name. A-K, Aug. 8 and L-Z, Aug. 9
Pre-K A-K, Aug. 16, L-Z, Aug. 17 https://www.stcharles.k12.la.us/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=9758&dataid=45472&FileName=One-Pager%20Calendar%202324%20with%20EDs.pdf
St. James Parish – August 3 https://cdnsm5-ss2.sharpschool.com/UserFiles/Servers/Server_3331838/Image/Kasha/23_24_Calendar%20Option%20A.pdf
St. John the Baptist – August 7 - https://4.files.edl.io/259c/03/03/23/193147-b15cd5cc-6600-4c22-a8b5-660daa7d8e1c.pdf
St. Tammany Parish – Aug. 10 & 11 depending on last name - https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1682025396/stpsborg/ohzzozexo0i37y93rnt9/2023-2024Calendar-42023.pdf
Tangipahoa Parish – August 10 https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1677790784/tangischoolsorg/kjbrwrwckz4etyzzuge1/SchoolCalendar-Option1A.pdf
Terrebonne Parish – August 7 https://campussuite-storage.s3.amazonaws.com/prod/1559171/b2c34754-eb7c-11ed-9aba-0a835f8e5691/2619349/f6a33c94-1049-11ee-876d-02aacb1b1b65/file/2340684428084312195.pdf
Washington Parish – August 7 https://www.wpsb.org/siteuploads/washington-parish-school-system/19_pdf_2_calendar-options-23-24-updated-5-4-2023.pdf
Orleans Parish –
Orleans parish is broken up into several charter systems. We have information on the start dates that were on respective web sites as of July 18.
Audubon Charter – Aug. 14 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dnyXCjrHYA1uo1XpWuKXzqexXdgKQp8f/view?ts=641b0b27&pli=1
Bricolage Academy - August 7: First Day of School (1st - 5th Grades) August 8: First Day of School (Kindergarten, 6th - 8th Grades) August 9: First Day of School (Pre-Kindergarten) https://4.files.edl.io/11bd/06/01/23/185026-d1fea1eb-c8f6-4fef-84dc-5798e4e58d80.pdf
Collegiate Academies - August 8 https://oa.collegiateacademies.org/calendar
Lawrence Crocker – Aug. 7 https://crocker.yacs.org/apps/events/2023/8/?
Warren Easton High – August 9 https://warreneastoncharterhigh.org/ourpages/auto/2023/7/13/54220437/2023-24%20Instructional%20Calendar-PDF.pdf?rnd=1689262250441
Einstein Group – August 10 https://www.einsteincharterschools.com/_files/ugd/9fc03e_c04d878375b84c8491cfcb8c0fe5c625.pdf
Elan Academy – August 7 https://www.elanacademy.org/calendar-copy
FirstLine Schools – Aug. 1 – staggered start https://drive.google.com/file/d/101rvgGUQOGal_4U0Tl5KSNi6VJuly66y/view
Hynes Charter – Aug. 16 – First day Grades 1-6; August. 17th – First Day Grades 7 & 8; August 23 – Pre-K and K https://www.hynesschool.com/lakeview/calendar/
INSPIRE NOLA – August 1: 6th-8th and 9th and 12th
August 2: 1st-5th and 10th and 11th
August 3: Pre-K and K
https://cdnsm5-ss13.sharpschool.com/UserFiles/Servers/Server_29596892/Image/Academic%20Calendar/Academic%20Calendar%2023-24%20updated%205.25.23.pdf
Ben Franklin High School – Aug. 8 https://docs.google.com/document/d/1HwPBvNIyzPoAoQ_aRqWXGvAdxMZlP1b5l-KPCz6PiZ8/edit?pli=1
Ben Franklin Elementary – No information as of July 18 https://www.babyben.org/apps/events2/view_calendar.jsp?id=0&m=7&y=2023
Bethune Elementary – August 7 https://mcleod.entest.org/2023-2024%20School%20Calendar%20_2_.pdf
KIPP New Orleans - Not Listed as of July 18 https://www.kippneworleans.org/apps/events/2023/8/?id=0&id=1&id=2&id=3&id=4
Thurgood Marshall – Aug. 2 https://successpreparatory.org/
Morris Jeff Community School – Aug. 3rd – First Day 6th grade; Aug. 4 – First Day 7 & 8; Pre-K-5th, Aug. 3 or 4 (check schedule) https://www.morrisjeffschool.org/calendar/
New Orleans Math and Science Charter (Sci High) – August 14 https://noscihigh.org/calendar
NET SCHOOLS – August 7th https://www.eqaschools.org/apps/events/2023/8/?id=0
NOCCA – Aug. 10 (first day for arts), Aug. 14 (first day academic studio). https://www.nocca.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/FINAL-APPROVED-23-24-School-Calendar.pdf
NOMMA – Aug. 7 (A Days) Aug. 8 (B Days)
Homer Plessy School – Aug. 7 (Grades 1-8); Aug. 9 K; Aug. 14, Pre-K https://www.plessyschool.org/calendar
Sophie B. Wright – Aug. 14 https://www.sophiebwrightschool.com/apps/events2/?id=0&v=1&m=7&y=2023
Willow School – Aug. 9 https://www.willowschoolnola.org/events