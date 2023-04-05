First Days of School: Parish by parish

The list of first day of schools comes from parish and school web sites. Any schools missing information means it wasn't found as of July 18.

We have a list of first day of school for most parishes and schools that were listed as of July 18.

Jefferson Parish – Aug. 7 Students in 1-8 grades; High school 12th grade Aug. 7, 11th grade August 8, 10th grade August 9, 9th grade August 10. Kindergarten and Pre-K – Aug. 14-15 https://www.jpschools.org/2024Calendar#:~:text=Highlights%20of%20the%202023%2D24%20calendar%20include%3A&text=Students%20in%2012th%20grade%20start,students%20start%20August%2014%2D15.

Lafourche Parish – August 8 https://cdnsm5-ss13.sharpschool.com/UserFiles/Servers/Server_33151856/File/Calendars/2023-2024/ACADEMIC%20CALENDAR%202023-2024%20(approved%202-1-23).pdf

Plaquemines Parish – August 10th https://4.files.edl.io/44a2/04/04/23/175637-ec89e04c-0722-4a70-9229-94e0aefb57f7.pdf

St. Bernard Parish – August 7 https://www.sbpsb.org/Page/2#calendar1/20230812/month

St. Charles Parish – August 8-9 First Days for K-12, depending on last name. A-K, Aug. 8 and L-Z, Aug. 9

Pre-K A-K, Aug. 16, L-Z, Aug. 17 https://www.stcharles.k12.la.us/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=9758&dataid=45472&FileName=One-Pager%20Calendar%202324%20with%20EDs.pdf

St. James Parish – August 3 https://cdnsm5-ss2.sharpschool.com/UserFiles/Servers/Server_3331838/Image/Kasha/23_24_Calendar%20Option%20A.pdf

St. John the Baptist – August 7 - https://4.files.edl.io/259c/03/03/23/193147-b15cd5cc-6600-4c22-a8b5-660daa7d8e1c.pdf

St. Tammany Parish – Aug. 10 & 11 depending on last name - https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1682025396/stpsborg/ohzzozexo0i37y93rnt9/2023-2024Calendar-42023.pdf

Tangipahoa Parish – August 10 https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1677790784/tangischoolsorg/kjbrwrwckz4etyzzuge1/SchoolCalendar-Option1A.pdf

Terrebonne Parish – August 7 https://campussuite-storage.s3.amazonaws.com/prod/1559171/b2c34754-eb7c-11ed-9aba-0a835f8e5691/2619349/f6a33c94-1049-11ee-876d-02aacb1b1b65/file/2340684428084312195.pdf

Washington Parish – August 7 https://www.wpsb.org/siteuploads/washington-parish-school-system/19_pdf_2_calendar-options-23-24-updated-5-4-2023.pdf

Orleans Parish –

Orleans parish is broken up into several charter systems. We have information on the start dates that were on respective web sites as of July 18. If you don't see your school or charter on here, and have information, please email webteam@wwltv.com

Audubon Charter – Aug. 14 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dnyXCjrHYA1uo1XpWuKXzqexXdgKQp8f/view?ts=641b0b27&pli=1

Bricolage Academy - August 7: First Day of School (1st - 5th Grades) August 8: First Day of School (Kindergarten, 6th - 8th Grades) August 9: First Day of School (Pre-Kindergarten) https://4.files.edl.io/11bd/06/01/23/185026-d1fea1eb-c8f6-4fef-84dc-5798e4e58d80.pdf

Collegiate Academies - August 8 https://oa.collegiateacademies.org/calendar

Lawrence Crocker – Aug. 7 https://crocker.yacs.org/apps/events/2023/8/?

Warren Easton High – August 9 https://warreneastoncharterhigh.org/ourpages/auto/2023/7/13/54220437/2023-24%20Instructional%20Calendar-PDF.pdf?rnd=1689262250441

Einstein Group – August 10 https://www.einsteincharterschools.com/_files/ugd/9fc03e_c04d878375b84c8491cfcb8c0fe5c625.pdf

Elan Academy – August 7 https://www.elanacademy.org/calendar-copy

FirstLine Schools – Aug. 1 – staggered start https://drive.google.com/file/d/101rvgGUQOGal_4U0Tl5KSNi6VJuly66y/view

Hynes Charter – Aug. 16 – First day Grades 1-6; August. 17th – First Day Grades 7 & 8; August 23 – Pre-K and K https://www.hynesschool.com/lakeview/calendar/

INSPIRE NOLA – August 1: 6th-8th and 9th and 12th

August 2: 1st-5th and 10th and 11th

August 3: Pre-K and K

https://cdnsm5-ss13.sharpschool.com/UserFiles/Servers/Server_29596892/Image/Academic%20Calendar/Academic%20Calendar%2023-24%20updated%205.25.23.pdf

Ben Franklin High School – Aug. 8 https://docs.google.com/document/d/1HwPBvNIyzPoAoQ_aRqWXGvAdxMZlP1b5l-KPCz6PiZ8/edit?pli=1

Ben Franklin Elementary – No information as of July 18 https://www.babyben.org/apps/events2/view_calendar.jsp?id=0&m=7&y=2023

Bethune Elementary – August 7 https://mcleod.entest.org/2023-2024%20School%20Calendar%20_2_.pdf

KIPP New Orleans - Not Listed as of July 18 https://www.kippneworleans.org/apps/events/2023/8/?id=0&id=1&id=2&id=3&id=4

Thurgood Marshall – Aug. 2 https://successpreparatory.org/

Morris Jeff Community School – Aug. 3rd – First Day 6th grade; Aug. 4 – First Day 7 & 8; Pre-K-5th, Aug. 3 or 4 (check schedule) https://www.morrisjeffschool.org/calendar/

New Orleans Math and Science Charter (Sci High) – August 14 https://noscihigh.org/calendar

NET SCHOOLS – August 7th https://www.eqaschools.org/apps/events/2023/8/?id=0

NOCCA – Aug. 10 (first day for arts), Aug. 14 (first day academic studio). https://www.nocca.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/FINAL-APPROVED-23-24-School-Calendar.pdf

NOMMA – Aug. 7 (A Days) Aug. 8 (B Days)

Homer Plessy School – Aug. 7 (Grades 1-8); Aug. 9 K; Aug. 14, Pre-K https://www.plessyschool.org/calendar

Sophie B. Wright – Aug. 14 https://www.sophiebwrightschool.com/apps/events2/?id=0&v=1&m=7&y=2023