A man from Louisiana was arrested in Mississippi Monday after allegedly attacking a woman, then fleeing the state with two children.

According to our partners at WBRZ, police arrested 30-year-old Marcus Green for charges including battery and kidnapping.

Green and the unidentified woman reportedly got into an argument at a local restaurant earlier that night. The argument then turned violent when they returned to the woman's apartment.

Green allegedly struck the woman, then took his son and her son and left in a rental vehicle. The woman said Green called her and threatened to hurt her son if she called the police.

Police tracked Green to Woodville, Mississippi, where some of his family lives, and arrested him there. The two children were unharmed.

