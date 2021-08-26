Louisiana man indicted on murder charge in baby's May death

ALEXANDRIA, La. — A grand jury in central Louisiana has indicted a man in the death of an infant. The Town Talk of Alexandria reports that 20-year-old Charles Otis Sneed was indicted on Aug. 17. He was charged in connection with the death of a 7-month-old baby who was unresponsive when brought to an emergency room in May. Alexandria police arrested Sneed May 4. He has been charged with first-degree murder. Online booking records show he is being held on $1 million bond. No arraignment date has been set.