WESTWEGO, La. — Louisiana seafood is a Good Friday tradition for many families across the New Orleans area.

The "Shrimp Lot" in Westwego was packed with people buying the catch of the day from about a dozen vendors. You can buy a wide variety of seafood there from specs and reds to shrimp and crawfish.

Ruth Graves at Ruth Ann and Rob's Seafood Unlimited said Good Friday is one of the busiest days of the year for the outdoor market place on the West Bank.

"It's like Bubba Gump...shrimp stews, shrimp gumbo, shrimp etouffee, shrimp and grits," Graves said.

Seafood buyers were stocking up and cooking a wide variety of dishes.

"Shrimp rice, fried shrimp, oysters and crawfish," said Elaine Henderson.

"Macaroni salad and some boiled crabs and boiled shrimp," Faith Collins said.

"We're going to have a little shrimp boil this afternoon," Bill Truax said. "It's Louisiana seafood. Can't beat it."

Tonya Maise at Paul's Seafood sold 200 sacks of crawfish before noon and she expected to sell another 200 by the end of the day.

"They're $1.89 for pond, $2.59 for Belle River, and $2.89 for select," Maise said.

The Lenten season may be coming to a close, but both buyers and sellers at the Westwego Shrimp Lot tell us that it is always seafood season in Louisiana.

"Any Friday's good for me when we're eating seafood, especially Louisiana seafood," Henderson said.

"Any day is a good day for seafood," Graves said.

If you're looking for mudbugs, get them while you can.

The peak months for crawfish are March, April and May.