BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana Tax Commission administrator was arrested Friday on several charges including payroll fraud.

Louisiana State Police arrested 51-year-old Charles K. Abels III of Baton Rouge.

The investigation began in May 2018 when the State Police Bureau of Investigations – Criminal Investigations Division was contacted by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor regarding possible payroll fraud by Abels.

Investigators were able to determine that on several occasions Abels claimed and was paid for time worked while not in the performance of his Louisiana Tax Commission duties. Additionally, Abels was seen using a state rental vehicle for personal use and it was learned he submitted unauthorized fuel reimbursement requests for the vehicle.

As a result, an arrest warrant was obtained charged Abels with malfeasance in office, public payroll fraud and filing or maintaining false public records. He was booked according.

According to Louisiana State Police, the case remains under investigation.