BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards announced Friday that in the past year, Louisiana has seen a larger drop in unemployment than any other state.

At 4.3 percent, Louisiana's current unemployment rate is the lowest it has been since January of 2008, Edwards said.

According to the state-issued report, New Orleans gained 8,800 jobs from June 2018. 1,600 jobs were gained from May 2019.

Nationally, unemployment numbers are also at a historic low.

Bloomberg.com reports the labor market is showing steady gains, with the government's latest job report exceeding the forecast.

