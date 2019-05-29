NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana is set to join a slew of states passing heartbeat bills, and this could ultimately lead to a legal challenge against the 46-year-old Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court Decision.

Eight states this year have already passed some kind of new legislation that restricts abortion, with five so far passing something that's referred to as fetal heartbeat bills. Louisiana could now be sixth to do so.

Currently, in the state, abortions are legal until the woman is 15 weeks along. If Louisiana passes its fetal heartbeat bill, then abortion would be illegal once a heartbeat is detected, which is usually around six weeks.

But that law likely won't take effect anytime soon, if ever. Last week a federal judge blocked a similar law in Mississippi. If the Louisiana fetal heartbeat bill passes, it almost certainly is going to be put on hold by a federal court too.

So what's the point? Eyewitness News Analyst Clancy Dubos explains.

"The point for folks who are opposed to abortion is to stop all abortions," he said.

Dubos said all these new abortion bills are part of an effort to get the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down Roe v. Wade.

"Every time another state passes a similar bill it gives them a right to intervene in the federal lawsuit and in that sense it adds weight to the argument that there are more states wanting to do this," Dubos said.

Many conservative politicians believe the new conservative majority at the Supreme Court could be more likely to take up the case, and maybe even overturn Roe v. Wade.

"But conservative is a word that can be misunderstood sometimes because while someone may be fundamentally conservative you could argue that the conservative thing to do is to not overturn a lot of precedents," Dubos said.

Of course, the U.S. Supreme Court doesn't have to hear a case. The justices can decide they like the way the lower courts ruled. Regardless, the debate is likely to be around for many more years.

If the bill passes, it'll head to Governor Edwards who has already said he'd sign it.

