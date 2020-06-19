Officer in Breonna Taylor case is being fired, Louisville mayor announces

Louisville police officer Brett Hankison is being terminated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brett Hankison, one of the three officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, is being fired.

"Chief Schroeder is today initiating termination procedures against Louisville Metro police officer Brett Hankson," Mayor Greg Fischer said.

Fischer said neither he nor Schroeder can discuss the announcement any further due to a state law that says no public statements can be made concerning an alleged violation of departmental rules "until final disposition of charges."

The mayor previously announced a broader review into allegations of sexual assault against Hankison, which came out following his involvement in the Breonna Taylor case.

Two women allege Hankison sexually assaulted them during a night out while he was in uniform.

"He drove me home in uniform, in his marked car, invited himself into my apartment and sexually assaulted me while I was unconscious," one woman wrote on social media.

