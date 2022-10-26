Elevator access to Crescent Park cut after city equipment theft

According to Crescent Park New Orleans, there have been multiple thefts of copper electrical wiring and plumbing installations under the wharf.

NEW ORLEANS — The low river level on the Mississippi along the New Orleans riverfront has opened up a city under the city.

In recent weeks, homeless people have been seeking shelter beneath the sprawling Mandeville Street Wharf.

Much of the area is normally underwater.

According to Crescent Park New Orleans, there have been multiple thefts of copper electrical wiring and plumbing installations under the wharf.

That cut power to the park’s lighting and two elevators.

Low river levels have given way to theft of city equipment 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

"There have been multiple thefts of copper electrical wiring and plumbing at Crescent Park, leaving the park left without adequate lighting, elevators or restrooms. French Market District electricians have prioritized this matter to get these systems back functioning properly," said a statement from the city of New Orleans. "To address this matter quickly and effectively, on this afternoon, representatives from the Harbor Police, Fifth District, French Market and Homeland Security met and completed a site visit in order to create a plan to mitigate the reoccurring theft/vandalism moving forward."

Dale Green is a frequent visitor to Crescent Park.

“It’s almost the apex of my day to be able to come out and walk along the river and enjoy this area,” Green said.

Green also said people who can’t manage the park’s steep stairs depend on the elevators to access the riverfront.

“It’s a heartless person who would do something like that. Definitely not showing consideration of those who can’t access this beautiful park because they can’t use that elevator.”

Carl Moller lives nearby in the Marigny. He was also enjoying the park.

“The damage that something like this creates, it’s huge and how long will it take for the city to get things back up and running,” Moller said

Moller was hoping to take the elevator.

“I’m walking my dog Oscar here,” Moller said. “We were hoping to take the elevator up because he’s old. Now we have to manage the stairs which I don’t know if he’s going to be able to do it or not.”

Oscar struggled but made it up the stairs.

According to a social media post, Crescent Park is now prioritizing electrical repairs to restore elevator service at the park.