NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police arrested two 13-year-olds for vehicle burglaries in the Central Business District.

The vehicle burglaries were reported shortly after 2 p.m. in the 800 block of Camp Street. A description of the suspect was given, and Troopers began canvassing the area.

They found two individuals matching the description in the 1000 block of Girord Street and they were taken into custody.

A witness to the vehicle burglaries positively identified the suspects.

Troopers identified both individuals as 13-year-olds from New Orleans and also found one of the juveniles in possession of a Taurus 9mm semiautomatic handgun concealed in a backpack, according to Louisiana State Police.

Both were arrested and taken to the Orleans Parish Juvenile Detention Center. They were booked for simple battery and one juvenile faces an additional charge of illegal carrying of weapons.