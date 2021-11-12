LSP: Silver Alert issued for 24-year-old autistic man out of Hammond

Cole is diagnosed with autism and a condition that causes him to have seizures that can impair his judgment.

HAMMOND, La. — The Louisiana State Police and Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for a 24-year-old autistic man missing out of Hammond.

Police are searching for Jorian Cole who officials say was last seen Friday morning at about 10 at the Pumpkin Park Campground in Hammond, LA.

He was last seen wearing a multi-colored baseball hat with a green marijuana leaf on it, dark shorts and an anime-style shirt. He is described to have recently shaven eyebrows that are beginning to grow back.

Cole is diagnosed with autism and a condition that causes him to have seizures that can impair his judgment.

According to police, Cole is unfamiliar with the location because he and his family moved into the campground two ago from Little Rock.

He was last seen walking east through the grounds towards North Billville Road.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jorian Cole should contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150 or 911.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.