BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana State University's president doesn't believe the state's top higher education board can penalize his school for being out of compliance with Louisiana's college admissions policy.

F. King Alexander wants the Board of Regents to change existing admissions standards put into use 13 years ago, to give schools more flexibility. But he also said Monday that Regents doesn't have the authority to punish LSU for granting more exceptions than are allowed under the admissions policy.

LSU reworked its admissions approach for students entering this fall, lessening reliance on standardized test scores and grade point averages. The changes, which weren't initially announced, have drawn criticism as diminishing standards.

Alexander told the Baton Rouge Press Club that the campuses' changed approach mirrors admissions policies at 80 percent of the nation's flagship universities.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.