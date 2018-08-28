Just a week into fall classes, an LSU fraternity has already been suspended as the university investigates behavior that may have violated its code of conduct.

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge reports that a spokesperson for LSU said the violation does not appear to be related to hazing, but a thorough investigation is underway.

A letter sent to the president of the Delta Chi fraternity Monday said the group was suspended after an alleged incident that happened the week of Aug. 19. The suspension means members will not be allowed to have contact outside of approved meetings and will not be allowed to participate in Greek activities.

WBRZ reports that the fraternity was already on probation after receiving a “letter of reprimand” from LSU Greek Life in Aug. 2017. That probation was set to end at the end of this month.

Read more on WBRZ.com

© 2018 WWL