A group of LSU students are being hailed as heroes after saving a professor who went into cardiac arrest while swimming in the university’s indoor pool.

A group of LSU students who worked at the University Recreation Center used their training to save Prof. James Oxley’s life.

“I was less than halfway through my regular swim when I stopped swimming. I don’t really know why I stopped,” Oxley said. “Evidently I slipped under the water and came back up and then fell across the lane ropes. John Foster, another swimmer, as well as one other person who we don’t know yet, dragged me out."

Senior Isabella Alvarez was the life guard on duty when it happened.

“I noticed he had gotten out of the water and instead of continuing to swim he looked at Mr. Foster, the man on his right, and he fell into his arms. At this point, I had already gotten out of the chair because I noticed some sporadic behavior. I went over, saw my co-worker Katie Estes, who did the primary assessment. I called for a code red (over the radio) and I made sure to tell them that I needed EMS and an AED,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez and Estes were joined by several other students working at the UREC who were able to revive Oxley before EMS arrived to take him to the hospital.

“The immediate recognition and response of the team was phenomenal. Their actions allowed the emergency response system to work perfectly by initiating immediate CPR, defibrillation and notifying 911 as soon as possible. Without their initial response and treatment, the outcome could have easily been much worse. We always hope these actions will prompt others to learn CPR and be prepared to assist the public when needed,” said Mike Chustz, public information officer with Baton Rouge EMS.

Doctors at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital told Oxley he does not have any heart or brain damage because of the students who quickly attended to him pool side.

“If they had not acted quickly, ran where they needed to run, acted professionally when they needed to act professionally and saved all of that time, then I just wouldn’t be here talking coherently to you,” Oxley said.

The following students all helped to save Oxley’s life.