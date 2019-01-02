NEW ORLEANS — The 21-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his parents, his girlfriend, her father and brother in a crime spree across two parishes Saturday will be heading back to Louisiana to face the counts against him.

Dakota Theriot waived extradition from Virginia, where he was being held after his arrest Sunday.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Theriot confessed to the crimes.

Ard said Theriot has confessed to stealing his father's handgun before using it to kill a woman believed to be his girlfriend, her brother and her father in Livingston Parish and his own parents in Ascension Parish.

Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre said that Theriot's father "still had enough life in him" to call 911 after he was shot. Deputies responding to the scene were able to speak to Theriot's father before he died.

Ard said that the three victims in Livingston Parish were each shot once in the head. Autopsies for Theriot's parents are scheduled for Tuesday.