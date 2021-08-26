Man appointed to fill vacant council seat in Louisiana

A city council in southwest Louisiana has appointed someone to fill a seat left vacant when its current representative died earlier this month. The American Press reports the Lake Charles City Council, during a special meeting Tuesday, appointed Marshall Simien as interim councilman for District A. He fills the seat following the Aug. 8 death of Councilwoman Mary Morris, who died of complications from COVID-19. Simien served two terms in the same district before losing to Morris in the May 2013 election. He said he will not run for the seat when a special election is called. The council is scheduled to discuss an election date during its Sept. 1 meeting.