LUTCHER, La. — A man has been arrested following a Christmas Eve shooting in Lutcher that left two people dead and another two injured.

Deputies arrested 24-year-old Tyquan Twendell Williams Wednesday and charged him with second degree murder. The sheriff’s office also issued an arrest warrant for another suspect, 21-year-old Jermain Lee Lewis, Jr, who is currently at-large.

The shooting took place on Dec. 24, 2018 near the Neighborhood Lounge located on Main Street in Lutcher. Deputies responded to the area around 11:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found four people shot.

According to the sheriff’s office, victims Thaddeus Watis and Dedrick Paul Green, Jr. both died. A third victim, Jerrell Moody of Vacherie was treated and released from an area hospital several days after the shooting. An unnamed 15-year-old boy was also shot and injured.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the shooting and anyone who has information on the incident should call Crimestoppers at 1-877-903-STOP or the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-562-2200.