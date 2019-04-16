MANDEVILLE, La. — In St. Tammany Parish, there's concern after a Mandeville-area man beat and stabbed a family's dog. Deputies say the dog was properly restrained by its owners before it was attacked.

The details of the attack are haunting.

"It's crazy, really crazy," said Anna Draughon.

Especially for those who saw it, like one man, who didn't want his identity known.

"It almost seemed like a scene somewhat in a horror movie," he said. "The look in his eye, I don't think I've ever seen it that scary."

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says around 6 pm Sunday, 29-year-old, Matthew Forstall's nephew went to sell candy at a neighbor's house when the family's dog bit the boy. Forstall later came with a fishing gaff and started swinging.

"We saw him swinging a hook at the little dog and shaking him up and down repeatedly as the dog was flailing around, yelping trying to get away from the man," said the man.

Kids nearby fearfully watched as a few adults tried stopping the man. Many not sure why it had escalated so quickly.

"My dog and this dog, Waffle is his name are friends," said Draughon. "They're buddies, they meet in the street, very friendly dog."

Forstall was booked with animal cruelty, but is out of jail. It's news some say is unwelcome.

"To see someone do something to an animal or any living thing that's defenseless is horrible, you can't comprehend it," the man said.

Waffle was seriously hurt, but is alive. As he recovers, neighbors said they wonder if the punishment was enough.

"I hope it don't happen again," said Draughon. "That's really it, I hope it don't happen again."

Waffle is back home recovering. The owners are happy to have him home, they said.

Deputies say the boy who was bitten, received minor injuries, and is expected to be okay.