A late-night lawnmower joyride ended in a DWI arrest in Thibodaux Tuesday.

According to Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue, officers were called to St. Mary Highway near Ridgefield Road around 9:30 p.m. to investigation a man driving his lawnmower on the road.

According to police, officers found 36-year-old Paul Heberts at the intersection on a Craftsman riding lawnmower, showing signs of intoxication.

Police say Hebert refused to do standard field sobriety tests and refused to do a breath test. He then allegedly threatened to kill them and told them they’d lose their jobs for this.

Officers obtained a warrant to draw a blood sample from Hebert, but couldn’t due to his “erratic behavior.”

Blood was later drawn at a local hospital where he had to be physically restrained by police after threatening hospital staff, according to police. Results from that test are pending.

Hebert was booked for Driving While Intoxicated, his fourth offense, and public intimidation/threats.

He remains in the Lafourche Parish jail on $21,000 bond.